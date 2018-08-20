Commonwealth Secretariat defends advice on sovereign wealth fund green paper

In the face of criticisms of its role in the crafting of a Green Paper for a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), the Commonwealth Secretariat has defended its actions saying they are based on and guided by international standards.

“The Commonwealth Secretariat’s advice is anchored in the principles of the Commonwealth Charter which advocates that sustainable management of the natural environment is a key to human development,” Commonwealth Representative Neil Ford, who is the organisation’s Spokesperson and Director of Communications, told Stabroek News.

Further, he added, “The Secretariat’s advice is also guided by international standards including the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds’ Santiago Principles.”….