DDL to build new HQ, solar farm

The Ministry of Public infrastructure (MPI) and Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) have agreed to changes in land use plans in the Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) area to facilitate projects that both sides are engaged in including a solar farm and new headquarters for the company.

A joint release from MPI and DDL on Friday said that Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson and his ministry’s Permanent Secret-ary Kenneth Jordan on Monday toured the operations of DDL as well as surrounding areas at Diamond where the projects are to be developed.

The projects including the construction by MPI of a new highway from Ogle on the East Coast to Diamond and re-routing of traffic arrangements to be undertaken by the ministry and the expansion and diversification of DDL’s operations require some adjustments to previous land use plans to which both the ministry and the company have agreed…..