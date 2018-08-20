GRA engages Linden Municipality & Chamber of Commerce

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) says it recently engaged staff of the Linden Municipality and the Linden Chamber of Commerce and Industry as it ended its 2018 Regional Tax Campaign.

A release on Friday from the GRA said that its August 13 campaign was facilitated by the Communication and Tax Advisory Services Division which focused on several topics relevant to procedures at the GRA and the 2018 tax laws and regulations.

At the meeting held with the Linden Municipality one of the key topics covered was the two percent withholding tax on resident contractors which the Town Council as a Central Authority may have to apply when outsourcing. GRA’s Tax Specialist Roopnarine Ramkishun led discussions in this area, speaking on the obligations of both the contractor and contractee and the entities and transactions that are exempt from this law…..