Pensioner dies in Pomeroon River boat collision

A boat collision in the Lower Pomeroon River has claimed the life of a pensioner.
The deceased has been identified as Allan Handy, 78, called `Saga’ of Grant Good Intent, Lower Pomeroon River.
Information reaching Stabroek News stated that at around 4.30 pm yesterday, Handy was travelling along the river when a boat that was heading in the opposite direction crashed into his. As a result of the collision, Handy was thrown overboard and disappeared.
He was later pulled out of the river by members of a rescue party…..
