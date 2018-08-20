Guyana News

Pensioner dies in Pomeroon River boat collision

By Staff Writer

A boat collision in the Lower Pomeroon River has claimed the life of a pensioner.

The deceased  has been identified as Allan Handy, 78, called `Saga’ of Grant Good Intent, Lower Pomeroon River.

Information reaching Stabroek News stated that at around 4.30 pm yesterday, Handy was travelling along the river when a boat that was heading in the opposite direction crashed into his. As a result of the collision, Handy was thrown overboard and disappeared.

He was later pulled out of the river by members of a rescue party…..

