Guyana News

Revaluing of city properties to start soon – King

By Staff Writer
Royston King

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) says it will soon begin a complete revaluation of properties in and around the City of Georgetown.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Town Clerk Royston King explained that the project is one of many initiatives being undertaken by the council with support from central government. He said, according to DPI, that the council had just wrapped up a meeting with representatives from the Canadian company which is expected to undertake the project within the next few months.

This project was initiated in 2017 by Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan after it was observed that properties in the city had not been revalued in over 20 years.

