Route 42 bus operators unhappy with Bugle St arrangements

Days after the temporary relocation of the Route 42 Bus Park to Bugle Street, minibus operators are calling for the presence of the police force at the park as a number buses are operating on the “hot plate” as they load passengers.

On Friday afternoon operators of the ‘Diamond-Inside/Short-to-Grove’ route complained bitterly of not being able to make the normal number of trips which they are accustomed to doing, while pointing out that passengers are refusing to go to the new location to catch a bus.

“The passengers are using the buses on the hot plate… the bus goes around that area and it is easier for them so they go… They don’t want to walk and come till to this park,” a conductress complained on Friday afternoon, when Stabroek News visited the Bugle Street location after 5:00pm…..