Volda Lawrence is new PNCR Chairman

Volda Lawrence was minutes after midnight today declared the new Chairman of the PNCR.

She was in a tight race with incumbent Basil Williams and Joseph Harmon.

The final result at PNCR Headquarters at Congress Place came more than six hours after it had been expected.

Her victory will be seen as a major defeat for the incumbent Williams who is the country’s attorney general. He had held the post of Chairman for two terms.

Harmon is said to have placed second.