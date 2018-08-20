WPA criticises gov’t over teachers pay talks

The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) on Friday criticised the government on its attitude towards wage talks with teachers.

The WPA, a member of the key governing coalition partner, APNU, said it was dismayed at the inability of the government to arrive at an amicable agreement on the wage issue with the Guyana Teachers Union.

Teachers have vowed to go on strike from August 27 after protracted talks with the government failed to yield results.

“What is even more frightening is the government’s apparent indifference to the threat of industrial action by the teachers. Rather than trying harder to arrive at an agreement, the Ministry of Education, according to reports, appears to be more concerned with hiring scab-labour to counter the teachers’ threat. This insensitivity towards the teachers’ reasonable demands is at odds with President (David) Granger’s strident education activism and advocacy for increased and improved access to quality education by our children”, the party said…..