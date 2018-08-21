$20 hike in bus fares from Sept 1st

Minibus fares are to be increased by $20 across-the-board from next month following an agreement between the United Minibus Union (UMU) and the Ministry of Business.

The UMU and operators from various routes have been lobbying for toll increases for months after increases in the price of gas and some East Coast and East Bank operators have staged protests.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry yesterday, at a meeting with the Union on August 9th, it was agreed that a $20 “across-the-board fare increase” for minibus operators was appropriate at this time…..