Guyana News

Body found in Canal No. 1 trench ID’ed as Grove man

-autopsy points to murder

By
Haimchand Persaud

The man whose body was found floating in a trench earlier this month at Canal No. 1, West Bank Demerara, has been positively identified as Grove resident Haimchand Persaud, whose family is calling for justice as it appears that he was murdered.

A police source yesterday told Stabroek News that the remains of Persaud, called ‘Anand,’ 42, of Grove, East Bank Demerara, were positively identified by his brother, Ram Ganesh Persaud.

The source added that an autopsy that was conducted on Persaud’s remains last Thursday found that he died as a result of blunt trauma to the head, compression to the neck and drowning…..

More in Guyana News

Garden of Eden man critical after disfigured body found on road

Man awaits sentencing after being found guilty of rape of girl, 7

Man awaits sentencing after being found guilty of rape of girl, 7

President urges all Guyanese to observe Demerara Martyrs Day

Teixeira tempted to run for PPP presidential candidate

PPP says still in the dark on redrawn constituencies for local gov’t polls

$20 hike in bus fares from Sept 1st

$20 hike in bus fares from Sept 1st

President calls for stepped up fight against domestic violence

Divisive cybercrime legislation enacted

Divisive cybercrime legislation enacted

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web