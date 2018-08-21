Body found in Canal No. 1 trench ID’ed as Grove man

The man whose body was found floating in a trench earlier this month at Canal No. 1, West Bank Demerara, has been positively identified as Grove resident Haimchand Persaud, whose family is calling for justice as it appears that he was murdered.

A police source yesterday told Stabroek News that the remains of Persaud, called ‘Anand,’ 42, of Grove, East Bank Demerara, were positively identified by his brother, Ram Ganesh Persaud.

The source added that an autopsy that was conducted on Persaud’s remains last Thursday found that he died as a result of blunt trauma to the head, compression to the neck and drowning…..