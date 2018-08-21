CID head testifies in Kescia Branche murder inquiry

The Preliminary Inquiry into the charge against Matthew Munroe, who is charged with murdering school teacher Kescia Branche, continued yesterday with a Police Inspector taking the witness box.

When the matter was called yesterday before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown, Police Inspector Herbert Henry, the officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took to the witness box to give evidence.

The matter is set to continue today with the prosecution bringing more witnesses.

Branche, 22, a mother of one was found badly wounded on November 5th along Cemetery Road. She succumbed to her injuries on November 7th in the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital.