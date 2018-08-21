Escapee gets 18 months after asking for ‘small sentence’

A 27-year-old father of two was yesterday sentenced to 18 months in prison for escaping from police custody.

Wazim Perreira was sentenced after he admitted to the charge that on August 19th, 2018, at Georgetown, while being in custody at the Kitty Police Station pending a criminal charge, he escaped from lawful custody.

Perreira initially pleaded guilty with explanation and told the court that he gave an officer $10,000 to remove his handcuffs. The man claimed that afterward the officer told him he could go home, which led him to believe that he was on bail…..