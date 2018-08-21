Guyana News

Escapee gets 18 months after asking for ‘small sentence’

By Staff Writer
Wazim Perreira

A 27-year-old father of two was yesterday sentenced to 18 months in prison for escaping from police custody.

Wazim Perreira was sentenced after he admitted to the charge that on August 19th, 2018, at Georgetown, while being in custody at the Kitty Police Station pending a criminal charge, he escaped from lawful custody.

Perreira initially pleaded guilty with explanation and told the court that he gave an officer $10,000 to remove his handcuffs. The man claimed that afterward the officer told him he could go home, which led him to believe that he was on bail…..

More in Guyana News
Uitvlugt estate factory back in operation – GuySuCo

Uitvlugt estate factory back in operation – GuySuCo

Interdicted Cadet Officer held over threat to shoot wife – police

Ministry, minibus union agree $20 across-the-board fare hike

Volda trounces competition

AG’s move to enforce act still contemptuous of court order –Nandlall

Pensioner dies in Pomeroon River boat collision

Pensioner dies in Pomeroon River boat collision

DDL to build new HQ, solar farm

Nearly $2B released to GuySuCo for operational expenses – NICIL/SPU

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web