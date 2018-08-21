Firefighters save Crown Mining Supplies office from blaze

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) yesterday averted a potentially major fire that threatened the Crown Mining Supplies office at Lot 8, North Road, Bourda, Georgetown.
At dusk yesterday, flames were spotted on the top floor of the building and persons in the vicinity quickly summoned the fire service.
Gregory Wickham, GFS Divisional Operations Officer, last night explained the firefighters were able to put out the fire in a timely fashion. He noted that they did not face any challenge and were supported by two fire tenders…..
