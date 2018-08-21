Guyana News

Garden of Eden man critical after disfigured body found on road

By Staff Writer
Munir Amin

A block maker is now hospitalised in a critical condition after he was discovered lying in a pool of blood a short distance from his Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara home in the wee hours of yesterday.

Munir Amin, 30, of Lot 51 Garden of Eden, was discovered around 2 am, with grisly injuries to his face and head.

The police said he was rushed to the Diamond Hospital by his father and was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), where he remained admitted up to yesterday afternoon in a critical condition.Waheeda Sue, Amin’s sister, told Stabroek News that he underwent surgery and was in the recovery room up to yesterday afternoon…..

More in Guyana News

Body found in Canal No. 1 trench ID’ed as Grove man

By
Man awaits sentencing after being found guilty of rape of girl, 7

Man awaits sentencing after being found guilty of rape of girl, 7

President urges all Guyanese to observe Demerara Martyrs Day

Teixeira tempted to run for PPP presidential candidate

PPP says still in the dark on redrawn constituencies for local gov’t polls

$20 hike in bus fares from Sept 1st

$20 hike in bus fares from Sept 1st

President calls for stepped up fight against domestic violence

Divisive cybercrime legislation enacted

Divisive cybercrime legislation enacted

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web