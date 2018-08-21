Garden of Eden man critical after disfigured body found on road

A block maker is now hospitalised in a critical condition after he was discovered lying in a pool of blood a short distance from his Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara home in the wee hours of yesterday.

Munir Amin, 30, of Lot 51 Garden of Eden, was discovered around 2 am, with grisly injuries to his face and head.

The police said he was rushed to the Diamond Hospital by his father and was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), where he remained admitted up to yesterday afternoon in a critical condition.Waheeda Sue, Amin’s sister, told Stabroek News that he underwent surgery and was in the recovery room up to yesterday afternoon…..