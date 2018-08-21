GNIC to charge $20,000 to scan each container

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday said that in keeping with a Memorandum of Understanding between the Authority and the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC), a fee of $20,000 will be charged by GNIC for any container scanned at the Lombard Street facility.

A statement from the GRA yesterday said that the administration of this fee takes effect on August 27, 2018 and is necessary to recoup the GNIC’s administrative costs and allow for a return on its capital investment. Importers and Exporters are also advised that the GRA will waive the fees linked to manual inspections for containers scanned…..