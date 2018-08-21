Guyana News

GNIC to charge $20,000 to scan each container

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday said that in keeping with a Memorandum of Understanding between the Authority and the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC), a fee of  $20,000 will be charged by GNIC  for any container scanned at the Lombard Street facility.

A statement from the GRA yesterday said that the administration of this fee takes effect on August 27, 2018 and is necessary to recoup the GNIC’s administrative costs and allow for a return on its capital investment. Importers and Exporters are also advised that the GRA will waive the fees linked to manual inspections for containers scanned…..

More in Guyana News

Suspect charged with murder of Timehri youth

Cop charged with stealing revolver, ammo from Brickdam station

Body found in Canal No. 1 trench ID’ed as Grove man

By

Garden of Eden man critical after disfigured body found on road

Man awaits sentencing after being found guilty of rape of girl, 7

Man awaits sentencing after being found guilty of rape of girl, 7

President urges all Guyanese to observe Demerara Martyrs Day

Teixeira tempted to run for PPP presidential candidate

PPP says still in the dark on redrawn constituencies for local gov’t polls

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web