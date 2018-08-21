Man awaits sentencing after being found guilty of rape of girl, 7

A 25-year-old man now faces sentencing following his conviction yesterday for the rape of a seven-year-old girl.

Rowland Sam was found guilty by a majority verdict of 10 to 2 on the charge that he sexually penetrated the child sometime between January 1st and January 31st of 2015. He was 22 years old at the time.

The man had pleaded not guilty to the charge. At the conclusion of his trial yesterday, however, the jury returned with its majority verdict, finding the visibly expressionless Sam guilty of committing the act.

The verdict was returned after about three hours of deliberations.

Owing to his attorney Clyde Forde’s request for the presentation of a probation report, the court adjourned the matter and deferred Sam’s sentencing until September 5th at 11 am.

Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry presided over the trial, which was heard in-camera at the High Court in Georgetown.

State attorneys Orinthia Schmidt and Lisa Cave represented the Director of Public Prosecutions.