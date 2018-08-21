President calls for stepped up fight against domestic violence

President David Granger yesterday called for a concerted effort against the scourge of violence against women.

He was speaking at the opening of the 20th biennial convention of the National Congress of Women, the women’s arm of the PNCR at Congress Place, according to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency.

“Unless we take concerted action to eliminate violence against women, we will never remove the scourge of inequality. People will not find it even necessary to consider providing equal access for girl children to go to school. We need to deal with this problem of violence against girls and women. It is not easy. It is not just sexual violence. It is physical violence as well. It is chopping and killing, murder…It is the daily subjugation and suppression of women…Comrades the question of violence against women, I don’t want to call it an epidemic, but no humane society, no women’s organisation should fail to take action to suppress or eliminate violence against women and children, particularly children who are women… there are some horrendous rapes…,” the Head of State said…..