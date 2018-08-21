Guyana News

President calls for stepped up fight against domestic violence

-at NCW conference

By Staff Writer
President David Granger being escorted into the opening of the National Congress of Women’s 20th Biennial Convention at Sophia yesterday. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President David Granger yesterday called for a concerted effort against the scourge of violence against women.

He was speaking at the opening of the 20th biennial convention of the National Congress of Women, the women’s arm of the PNCR at Congress Place, according to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency.

 “Unless we take concerted action to eliminate violence against women, we will never remove the scourge of inequality. People will not find it even necessary to consider providing equal access for girl children to go to school. We need to deal with this problem of violence against girls and women. It is not easy. It is not just sexual violence. It is physical violence as well. It is chopping and killing, murder…It is the daily subjugation and suppression of women…Comrades the question of violence against women, I don’t want to call it an epidemic, but no humane society, no women’s organisation should fail to take action to suppress or eliminate violence against women and children, particularly children who are women… there are some horrendous rapes…,” the Head of State said…..

More in Guyana News
Divisive cybercrime legislation enacted

Divisive cybercrime legislation enacted

Relief well being drilled to control emissions from erupted Diamond well

Prosecution closes case in highway death trial

Firefighters save Crown Mining Supplies office from blaze

CID head testifies in Kescia Branche murder inquiry

Massy Country Manager emphasises reading at bursary wards

Each community must utilize its potential – Lawrence

Escapee gets 18 months after asking for ‘small sentence’

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web