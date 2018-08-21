Prosecution closes case in highway death trial

The prosecution yesterday closed its case against Sadath Newark, the 28-year-old Kuru Kururu man accused of causing the death of Dexter Conway.

The charge against Newark alleges that on February 6th, 2018, at Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, he drove motorcar PRR 378 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Dexter Conway.

When the trial resumed yesterday before Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown, the prosecution brought its final witnesses and closed its case against Newark…..