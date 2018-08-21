Relief well being drilled to control emissions from erupted Diamond well

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) has to drill a relief well to control the emissions from the well that was illegally dug in Diamond Housing Scheme by a resident, its Senior Petroleum Technologist Mitchell Prince says.

Last Wednesday morning, the capped illegal well erupted once more, sending a mixture of gas, sand, clay and water more than 50 feet into the air.

Prince subsequently explained that the pipe which was being used to control the flow of gas became compromised with clay and other materials, which eventually clogged it. After it was blocked, gas started to issue from various parts of the yard…..