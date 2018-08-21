Guyana News

Teachers union in pre-strike outreaches

-warns it can’t afford strike relief

By Staff Writer
President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union Mark Lyte addressing teachers at the Enmore Community Centre.

As teachers prepare to strike over deadlocked wage talks they are determined that government should know that their complaints are not just about money but about a continued lack of respect manifested in poor remuneration and abysmal working conditions.

In fact, an announcement by the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) that they cannot afford strike relief has not daunted the hundreds of teachers who yesterday showed up at the GTU headquarters and Enmore community ground to hear the details of the proposed strike action.

GTU President Mark Lyte informed teachers during a closed door meeting that while the union cannot afford to provide cash relief to the more than 7,000 registered members they are in a position to offer foodstuff and other items to the most severely affected…..

More in Guyana News
Food supply running low as more Venezuelan immigrants arrive

Food supply running low as more Venezuelan immigrants arrive

By

Suspect charged with murder of Timehri youth

GNIC to charge $20,000 to scan each container

GNIC to charge $20,000 to scan each container

Cop charged with stealing revolver, ammo from Brickdam station

Body found in Canal No. 1 trench ID’ed as Grove man

By

Garden of Eden man critical after disfigured body found on road

Man awaits sentencing after being found guilty of rape of girl, 7

Man awaits sentencing after being found guilty of rape of girl, 7

President urges all Guyanese to observe Demerara Martyrs Day

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web