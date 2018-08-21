Teachers union in pre-strike outreaches

As teachers prepare to strike over deadlocked wage talks they are determined that government should know that their complaints are not just about money but about a continued lack of respect manifested in poor remuneration and abysmal working conditions.

In fact, an announcement by the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) that they cannot afford strike relief has not daunted the hundreds of teachers who yesterday showed up at the GTU headquarters and Enmore community ground to hear the details of the proposed strike action.

GTU President Mark Lyte informed teachers during a closed door meeting that while the union cannot afford to provide cash relief to the more than 7,000 registered members they are in a position to offer foodstuff and other items to the most severely affected…..