Guyana News

Uitvlugt estate factory back in operation – GuySuCo

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) says that the Uitvlugt Estate factory resumed operation on Sunday after experiencing technical difficulties over a week ago.

In a statement yesterday, GuySuCo said that the factory at the Uitvlugt Estate was due to begin grinding on 11 August when the heavy duty knife turbine developed significant technical problems which forced the delay of start for the Second Crop at that estate.

“The Corporation’s engineers and technicians have been working continuously to ensure that the downtime for the factory was minimal. Hence, the damaged parts for the turbine, knife shaft and knives were sourced and replaced speedily…..

