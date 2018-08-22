Bandits grab millions, beat businessman in over hour-long attack at supermarket

A gang of masked bandits early yesterday morning invaded the Real Value Supermarket at Church and Thomas streets, Georgetown, from where they carted off roughly $11 million in cash, jewellery and other valuables after a more than one-hour long raid.

The attack was carried out between 3 am and 4.15 am at the Lot 246 Church and Thomas streets, Georgetown business and it saw proprietor Jason Wang, 40, being gun-butted to his head. Wang was later rushed to a private city hospital, where he received twelve stitches for his wounds, before being discharged.

During the attack, which was captured by surveillance cameras, Wang, his wife, their six children whose ages range from 15 to two, one of his cousins, known as ‘Tina,’ and his mother-in-law were on the premises.

The family occupies the fourth and fifth floors….