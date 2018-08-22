Guyana News

Disorderly behaviour accused threatened to kill minister

– court hears

By Staff Writer
Nigel Reid

A man was yesterday taken before a city court for allegedly behaving disorderly while seeking help at the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, where he is also accused of threatening to kill Junior Minister Valerie Garrido-Lowe.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan was told that on August 17th at the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Nigel Reid, 47, behaved in a disorderly manner in a public setting, whereby a breach of the peace may have been occasioned.

Reid denied the charge.

His attorney, Tiffany Jeffrey, told the court that her client was at the ministry seeking justice for his wife when his tone changed as he was seeking assistance from personnel there…..

