Flood-weary First St residents want Alexander Village canal properly cleared

Residents of First Street, Alexander Village, Georgetown say they remain threatened by flooding despite the main drainage canal being cleaned some months ago after an intervention by Minister of State Joseph Harmon.

At an event to officially open foot path bridges in the community in January this year, residents lamented the challenges they face whenever it rains or tides rise above the normal height.

Residents had complained of waterlogged yards, clogged alleys and poor drainage in the community, saying they have recurring expenses due to the damage that the flooding frequently caused…..