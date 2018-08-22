Guyana News

Man dies after hit and run at Land of Canaan

By Staff Writer

A man is now dead after he was struck down by a truck along the Land of Canaan Public Road, East Bank Demerara early yesterday morning and subsequently run over by a second vehicle.

Dead is Eon Sam, called ‘Yankee.’

Sam, who was deported from the United States of America several years ago, had no fixed address.

The accident occurred around 5.15 am…..

