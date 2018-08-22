Orthopaedic retreat held

On Saturday, a team of about 40 personnel in the field of Orthopaedics from across the country gathered at the New Amsterdam Hospital for an Orthopedic Retreat.

The meeting was jointly organised by the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC) and New Amsterdam Public Hospital, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

According to Dr. Fawcett Jeffrey, Orthopaedic surgeon and consultant in the Department of Orthopaedics at the GPHC, the retreats which began in 2011 are usually held at the Project Dawn healthcare centre at Liliendaal on the East Coast of Demerara. However, they have not been able to host the event annually with the last one held in 2016 at the GPHC. The Orthopaedic surgeon said the retreat plays a vital role in the field and pledged to continue to lobby for it to be held annually…..