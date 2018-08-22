Taxi drivers charged with possession of bullets after Farm raid

Two taxi drivers were yesterday each granted their release on $50,000 bail after denying separate charges of possession of ammunition.

The charges were read separately to Amishwar Veersammy and Devindra Sammy, who were both accused of being in possession of a 9 mm-calibre round without being licensed firearm holders on August 19th at Farm, East Bank Demerara.

Both men pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that on the day in question, the police conducted a search on Veersammy’s motorcar, PVV 1984, and found the round on the floor in the back of the vehicle. A search was also conducted on Sammy’s motorcar, PWW 9864, and a round was found in between the front seats of the vehicle. No firearms were, however, found.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan granted the men their release on $50,000 bail each and adjourned both matters until September 10th, when they will be heard at the Providence Magistrate’s Court.