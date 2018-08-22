Trio charged with robbing mining camp owner

Three persons, including a mother of three, were yesterday released on $300,000 bail after they denied committing an armed robbery on the owner of a mining camp.

It is alleged that on August 17th at Takutu Backdam, Puruni Road, Joanna McKenzie, 32, Georgino Teferden, 24, and Shemroy Barclay, 34, armed with cutlasses and a gun, robbed Joseph Da Silva of three magic mats, worth $30,000.

All three of the accused pleaded not guilty.

Attorney Trenton Lake, who represented the three accused, told the court that on the day in question McKenzie went to the complainant’s mining camp to request payment of a debt of $50,000, which he owed her, but he refused to give her the money. He said later that same day she was approached by police at her business, who informed her of the allegation made against her by Da Silva…..