Annual diabetic youth camp launched

Children and young adults who have been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes are living exemplary lifestyles in spite of their condition.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence pointed out that the diagnosed children deserve more than just another opportunity, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

“I am so happy to be associated with these wonderful people who have decided that they are going to commit themselves to ensure that boys and girls (with diabetes) across the length and breadth of Guyana are given a fighting chance. ….