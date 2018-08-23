Guyana News

Annual diabetic youth camp launched

By Staff Writer
Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence (seated at centre) with the campers and others (DPI photo).

Children and young adults who have been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes are living exemplary lifestyles in spite of their condition.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence pointed out that the diagnosed children deserve more than just another opportunity, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

“I am so happy to be associated with these wonderful people who have decided that they are going to commit themselves to ensure that boys and girls (with diabetes) across the length and breadth of Guyana are given a fighting chance. ….

More in Guyana News

Regional nursing body’s strategic plan being finalised for COHSOD

Bids received for East Bank, East Coast sidewalks

Prostheses handed to 25 during training for technicians

New York subpoenas ex-Trump attorney Cohen in Trump Foundation probe

Bandits grab millions, beat businessman in over hour-long attack at supermarket

By

Tremor from massive Venezuelan quake felt along Guyana’s coast

Trio charged with robbing mining camp owner

Man burns Mon Repos woman, torches house

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web