Another tremor felt in Guyana

Guyana experienced another tremor yesterday morning, as a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck neighbouring Venezuela, the second to rock the country in 24 hours.

According to a media release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), the tremor was felt at approximately 09:45hrs yesterday morning and was reported to have lasted for a minute.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) stated that it had not received any report of damage or injury locally, and the 24-hour Emergency Response Centre remained on standby.

The first tremor experienced on Tuesday afternoon was as the result of a 7.3 magnitude earthquake which occurred off the coast of Venezuela, the DPI report said.

The effects were felt strongest in Trinidad with a magnitude of 6.8. Guyana, Grenada, and Colombia also felt the aftershocks of the tremor which lasted minutes.

Reports out of Region One, Barima-Waini suggest that the area felt it stronger for close to five minutes.