Guyana News

Another tremor felt in Guyana

─ second earthquake hits Venezuela in 24-hrs

By Staff Writer
Doctors and other staff members of the Balwant Singh hospital on East Street after Tuesday’s tremor led them to evacuate the building.

Guyana experienced another tremor yesterday morning, as a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck neighbouring Venezuela, the second to rock the country in 24 hours.

According to a media release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), the tremor was felt at approximately 09:45hrs yesterday morning and was reported to have lasted for a minute.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) stated that it had not received any report of damage or injury locally, and the 24-hour Emergency Response Centre remained on standby.

The first tremor experienced on Tuesday afternoon was as the result of a 7.3 magnitude earthquake which occurred off the coast of Venezuela, the DPI report said.

The effects were felt strongest in Trinidad with a magnitude of 6.8. Guyana, Grenada, and Colombia also felt the aftershocks of the tremor which lasted minutes.

Reports out of Region One, Barima-Waini suggest that the area felt it stronger for close to five minutes.

More in Guyana News

East La Penitence woman murdered

By

Woodlands Hospital launches new $100M ICU

US congressional delegation arrives in Guyana for talks

West Dem man, 54, dies in motorcycle accident

Skeldon estate privatisation memo lists sugar output that was never met

Skeldon estate privatisation memo lists sugar output that was never met

Mangal criticises Conservation International role in aiding gov’t in oil and gas sector

Ministry seeking consultant to train police on handling domestic violence

Waramuri Primary claims seven top 10 CSEC students in Moruca sub-region

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web