Guyana News

Bids received for East Bank, East Coast sidewalks

By Staff Writer

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure will soon construct pedestrian sidewalks on the East Bank and East Coast of Demerara to an estimated cost of $88.8M according to the engineer’s estimate.

Two of the three sidewalks will be constructed at Providence and Diamond, East Bank Demerara while the third will be constructed at Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara.

Tenders from 25 companies for the construction of the sidewalks were opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Main and Urquhart streets…..

