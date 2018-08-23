Christopher Jones tops PNCR Central Executive vote

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) today announced the official results for members of the Central Executive Committee of the Party following its 20th biennial congress.
Not on the list this year is city mayor Patricia Chase-Green. It is unclear whether she was nominated.
The following are the top 15 candidates:
- Christopher Jones 382.
- Aubrey Norton 354
- Winston Felix 305.
- Richard Van West-Charles 291.
- Amna Ally 277.
- Mortimer Mingo 236.
- Clement Corlette 208.
- Cheryl Sampson 205
- Thandi Mc Allister 189.
- Gary Best 184.
- Genevieve Allen 164.
- Jennifer Ferreira-Dougal 152.
- Edward Collins 150.
- Dr. Karen Cummings 148.
- Basil Blackman 147.
