Ministry seeking consultant to train police on handling domestic violence

The Ministry of Public Security has advertised for a consultant to train police on responding to cases of domestic violence.

In yesterday’s Stabroek News, the ministry said that under the Inter-American Development Bank-funded Citizen Security Strengthening Programme, financing is available for a “consultancy service to provide training on domestic violence scenario response for the Guyana Police Force (GPF)”.

The advertisement said that the consulting services include developing a comprehensive training module which addresses the skills and knowledge that would enable the police to “demonstrate the requisite levels of professionalism, empathy, and integrity” when dealing with incidents of domestic violence…..