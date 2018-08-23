Regional nursing body’s strategic plan being finalised for COHSOD

The proposed five-year Strategic Plan (2018-2023) of the Regional Nursing Body (RNB), which aims to provide solutions to current challenges related to nursing and midwifery in the region ,is to be finalised and presented to CARICOM’s Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD).

This is according to the communique released at the end of the 45th Annual General Meeting of the RNB, which met from August 7 to August 9 at the CARICOM Secretariat, in Georgetown, Guyana.

Additionally, the education and practice sub-committees of the RNB met and agreed that candidates for the Regional Examination for Nurse Registration (RENR) would have four chances over five years to write the examination, with remedial instruction being provided after the first failure. There will also be a review of the examination process of the RENR. ….