SOCU detains Beechcraft that arrived from Venezuela

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) yesterday detained a Beechcraft BE 58 plane at the E F Correia International Airport at Ogle.

The registration number for the plane is YV-2377 and it had arrived from Puerto Ordaz in Venezuela. The ground handling agent for the plane is Roraima Airways.

Investigations are currently underway, sources say.

The detention of the plane comes just weeks after passengers and crew of a Venezuelan aircraft which was detained at the CJIA Airport, Timehri were released and cleared of any wrongdoing.

On Monday July 10th, a five-member delegation of four Venezuelan businessmen and Guyanese pilot, Michael Brassington, landed at the CJIA on the chartered aircraft along with the pilot and co-pilot.

According to sources, Brassington brought the men to discuss investments in the oil and gas sector here and had scheduled meetings before arriving.

The following day the pilots were arrested by police and the passengers later the same day turned themselves in to law enforcement authorities.