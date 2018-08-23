Waramuri Primary claims seven top 10 CSEC students in Moruca sub-region

Waramuri Primary Top also known as the secondary department of Waramuri Primary School in Moruca, Region One (Barima/Waini) has produced seven of the ten top students in the Moruca sub-region at this year’s sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations, each having passed ten subjects – including double awards for agriculture – with grades one to three.

The students are also among the top batch in Region One.

With the exception of two secondary-trained agricultural science teachers, ….