Waramuri Primary claims seven top 10 CSEC students in Moruca sub-region

Waramuri Primary Top also known as the secondary department of Waramuri Primary School in Moruca, Region One (Barima/Waini) has produced seven of the ten top students in the Moruca sub-region at this year’s sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations, each having passed ten subjects – including double awards for agriculture – with grades one to three.
The students are also among the top batch in Region One.
With the exception of two secondary-trained agricultural science teachers, ….
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web