Guyana News

Waramuri Primary claims seven top 10 CSEC students in Moruca sub-region

By Staff Writer
The graduating class

Waramuri Primary Top also known as the secondary department of Waramuri Primary School in Moruca, Region One (Barima/Waini) has produced seven of the ten top students in the Moruca sub-region at this year’s sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations, each having passed ten subjects – including double awards for agriculture – with grades one to three.

The students are also among the top batch in Region One.

With the exception of two secondary-trained agricultural science teachers, ….

More in Guyana News

East La Penitence woman murdered

By

Woodlands Hospital launches new $100M ICU

US congressional delegation arrives in Guyana for talks

West Dem man, 54, dies in motorcycle accident

Skeldon estate privatisation memo lists sugar output that was never met

Skeldon estate privatisation memo lists sugar output that was never met

Mangal criticises Conservation International role in aiding gov’t in oil and gas sector

Ministry seeking consultant to train police on handling domestic violence

Another tremor felt in Guyana

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web