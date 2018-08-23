Guyana News

West Dem man, 54, dies in motorcycle accident

By Staff Writer
Oswald Dey

A 54-year-old Good Intent, West Bank Demerara, man is now dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a man on the Belle View Public Road on Tuesday night.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, Oswald Dey, an Operations Officer at UNICEF was riding his motorcycle, CH 4288, on his way to a friend’s residence in Belle View when he collided with the man on the road.

When Stabroek News visited the man’s Good Intent home yesterday, his father and close friends had already gathered to offer his three children,….

