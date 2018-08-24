Russian Expo delegation meets President Granger

President David Granger yesterday met with a delegation from the World Expo 2025 Ekaterinburg (Russia) Organisation and Bid Committees at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Russia is one of three countries bidding to host the World Expo 2025. Japan (in Osaka) and Azerbaijan (in Baku are the other candidates. The 170 Member States of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) will elect the host country at the 164th General Assembly in November 2018.

In this regard, the team’s efforts were aimed at expanding on the opportunities that would be available, particularly to small countries, should the Russian Federation win the bid, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

The delegation was headed by Arkadii Chernetskii, First Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Federation Committee on the Federal Structure, Regional Policies, Local Self-Governance and Affairs of the North and member of the EXPO 2025 Ekaterinburg Organisation Committee.