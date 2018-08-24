Education ministry requests conciliation to resolve teachers’ pay dispute

With a strike looming, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has applied to the Ministry of Social Protection for conciliatory services to resolve its current impasse with the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) in their salaries and benefits negotiations.

The Social Protection Ministry has in turn set a meeting between the two parties for today at 2 pm, albeit without first consulting the union.

According to a press release issued by the Social Protection Ministry, it has agreed to provide conciliatory services and has accordingly invited the parties to a meeting scheduled for 2 pm today at the ministry’s boardroom.

However, GTU President Mark Lyte said that he had no idea what the ministry was referencing…..