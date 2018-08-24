Guyana News

Granger meets with US congressional team

-says energy sector was of particular interest

By Staff Writer
President David Granger (seventh from right) with the delegation and other officials (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

The US congressional and military delegation that arrived on Wednesday met with President David Granger yesterday before leaving for Brazil, the next stop on a regional tour.

“We are part of the hemisphere. We have cordial relations with the United States. I see the meeting as largely fact-finding.

They want to familiarise themselves with the situation in the hemisphere as a whole and, of course, today the focus was on Guyana. So, my brief to them was largely in four areas dealing with points that I think they would have been interested in and I think in that regard it was successful,” a statement from the Ministry quoted Granger as saying after the meeting with the delegation at the Ministry of the Presidency.

He noted that the members were particularly interested in the energy sector and the possibility of access to cheap electricity here also piqued the interest of the group…..

