Guyana News

Jagdeo concerned over ‘secrecy’ surrounding visit by US delegation

By Staff Writer
PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that the “secrecy” surrounding a brief visit here by several US congressmen and military personnel raises many questions.

“What I find particularly unappealing is that the US may have its reasons for wanting to keep the visit quiet… for security reasons… [but] what is our government’s reason for hiding the visit from us? Not allowing access? Not even giving a statement?” he asked during his weekly press conference, which was held at his Church Street office. Several statements were issued by the government later yesterday.

Jagdeo also informed that his party, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) was not invited to meet with the delegation. He said if it had been it would have accepted the invitation…..

More in Guyana News

Granger meets with US congressional team

Driver cleared of causing death of co-worker in Canaan accident

Jagdeo stands by claim of regular alcohol consumption at parliament

Cross-border inflows, oil production to change population profile

By
Venezuelan plane held at Ogle airport in laundering probe

Venezuelan plane held at Ogle airport in laundering probe

Christopher Jones tops PNCR’s central executive voting

Start of trial of miner’s missing stones delayed until October

Start of trial of miner’s missing stones delayed until October

Local oil support services company says on track

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web