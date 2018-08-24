Jagdeo concerned over ‘secrecy’ surrounding visit by US delegation

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that the “secrecy” surrounding a brief visit here by several US congressmen and military personnel raises many questions.

“What I find particularly unappealing is that the US may have its reasons for wanting to keep the visit quiet… for security reasons… [but] what is our government’s reason for hiding the visit from us? Not allowing access? Not even giving a statement?” he asked during his weekly press conference, which was held at his Church Street office. Several statements were issued by the government later yesterday.

Jagdeo also informed that his party, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) was not invited to meet with the delegation. He said if it had been it would have accepted the invitation…..