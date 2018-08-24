Guyana News

Jagdeo questions delay in consultation for new Top Cop

By Staff Writer

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday expressed concern that President David Granger is yet to name his nominee or set a meeting to discuss the appointment of a substantive Police Commis-sioner.

“Why this lengthy delay? I just don’t understand,” Jagdeo said, while stressing that some time has passed since eight Assistant Police Commissioners were interviewed.

Jagdeo at the time was answering questions during his weekly press conference, which was held at his office…..

