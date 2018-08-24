Guyana News

Jagdeo stands by claim of regular alcohol consumption at parliament

- question will be tabled on matter

By Staff Writer

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday maintained that alcohol is frequently served at Parliament, while accusing Public Telecommunications Minister Cathy Hughes of misleading when she said it is served only at Christmas.

“It’s absolutely untrue… Anyone who is in that lounge would see almost at every sitting, one way or another, they find some event, birthdays, whatever else, to have alcohol consumed there. It is a blatant lie,” he said during his weekly press conference.

Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs had revealed to a House Committee that there was a $700,000 per sitting price tag for catering. Subsequent to this, the issue of alcohol consumption was raised…..

More in Guyana News

Cross-border inflows, oil production to change population profile

By
Venezuelan plane held at Ogle airport in laundering probe

Venezuelan plane held at Ogle airport in laundering probe

Christopher Jones tops PNCR’s central executive voting

Start of trial of miner’s missing stones delayed until October

Start of trial of miner’s missing stones delayed until October

Local oil support services company says on track

Jagdeo questions delay in consultation for new Top Cop

Jagdeo questions delay in consultation for new Top Cop

Survivor of fatal La Grange accident remains hospitalised

Russian Expo delegation meets President Granger

Russian Expo delegation meets President Granger

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web