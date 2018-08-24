Jagdeo stands by claim of regular alcohol consumption at parliament

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday maintained that alcohol is frequently served at Parliament, while accusing Public Telecommunications Minister Cathy Hughes of misleading when she said it is served only at Christmas.

“It’s absolutely untrue… Anyone who is in that lounge would see almost at every sitting, one way or another, they find some event, birthdays, whatever else, to have alcohol consumed there. It is a blatant lie,” he said during his weekly press conference.

Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs had revealed to a House Committee that there was a $700,000 per sitting price tag for catering. Subsequent to this, the issue of alcohol consumption was raised…..