Start of trial of miner’s missing stones delayed until October

Owing to the late filing of his client’s witness statement, attorney Nigel Hughes has caused a delay in commencement of the trial in which miner Ronald Khan is alleging that $54 million worth of uncut diamonds, which are now missing, were wrongfully detained by the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

When the matter was called yesterday morning, the court was hindered from proceeding with the trial as had previously been planned after Solicitor General (SG) Kim Kyte-Thomas announced that she had only moments before received a call from her chambers informing that Hughes had filed and served the document on her chambers late Tuesday afternoon.

At a May 22nd hearing, Justice Fidela Corbin-Lincoln, before whom the matter is being heard, had ordered that all witness statements be filed no later than June 22nd. The state had complied with this directive…..