Survivor of fatal La Grange accident remains hospitalised

David Bourne, the lone survivor of the accident that claimed the lives of three of his friends almost two weeks ago at La Grange, West Bank Demerara, is still recovering in hospital.

Bourne, 22, was in a car, PDD 7189, that was being driven by his friend, 33-year-old Leroy Junior Levon, of Nismes Housing Scheme, along with two other occupants, 25-year-old Devindra Hardyal and 20-year-old Rishi Pasha, both of La Grange, at the time of the accident. The four men were reportedly on their way to drop Bourne home around 4.20 am after partying in Stanleytown. However, their trip was cut short after Levon lost control of the car and collided with a truck that was parked on the western parapet of the road. As a result of the impact, the car spun out of control and flipped several times before eventually stopping abruptly in the middle of the road…..