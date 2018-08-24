Venezuelan plane held at Ogle airport in laundering probe

A second Venezuelan plane has been detained by SOCU amid an investigation of money laundering, head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Sydney James says.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that the Unit detained a Beechcraft BE 58 plane at the Eugene F. Correia international Airport at Ogle yesterday, bearing registration number YV-2377. The plane had reportedly arrived from Puerto Ordaz in Venezuela.

When contacted yesterday, James confirmed that the plane was seized and said, “SOCU has detained an aircraft as part of an ongoing money laundering ….