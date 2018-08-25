Boy, 3, fatally stabbed by mother

This story is developing and will be updated.

A three-year-old boy is now dead after he was allegedly stabbed by his mother this afternoon at their Foulis, Enmore, East Coast Demerara home.

The child, who was stabbed twice–once to the neck and once to the chest—died while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was rushed by police.

The suspect, who is 26, is currently in police custody.

The stabbing occurred around midday.

The woman reportedly told investigators that she had a dream that she was going to die today. As a result, she said she did not want to leave the boy behind since he was the favorite of her two children.

His older brother managed to escape from the house and he informed neighbours of what transpired.

The boy was then rushed to the hospital by the police, who was summoned by neighbours.