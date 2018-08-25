Captured fugitive finally charged with Five Star backdam murder

A man was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with murdering a miner at Five Star backdam in 2011.

The charge alleged that Carlton Blake on December 13th, 2011, at Five Star Backdam, North West District, murdered Cleveland Smithet in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Blake was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown…..