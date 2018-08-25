Guyana News

Handyman gets four years for torching wife’s house

-to face additional charges for burning woman

By Staff Writer
Debra Mootoo

Handyman Prakash Ramdeo was yesterday sentenced to four years in jail after he admitted to setting his common-law wife’s Block 8 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara house on fire.

However, Ramdeo, 49, was not charged over his alleged attack on Debra Mootoo, who was set on fire before the house was burned.

He was only charged yesterday with setting fire to the dwelling house, located at Lot 209 Block 8, Mon Repos, where he and Mootoo, a retired head teacher, resided…..

More in Guyana News

Infrastructure should be top priority for oil revenue

Conciliation talks deferred as union meets teachers ahead of strike

Westford, former aide freed of charges over $600M theft

New Hope man critical after being struck along Friendship road

New Hope man critical after being struck along Friendship road

Start of new local airline delayed over name

Freeman St man guard charged with murdering girlfriend

Team Benschop not contesting local gov’t polls

High blood mercury levels found in GTT staff

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web