Handyman gets four years for torching wife’s house

Handyman Prakash Ramdeo was yesterday sentenced to four years in jail after he admitted to setting his common-law wife’s Block 8 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara house on fire.

However, Ramdeo, 49, was not charged over his alleged attack on Debra Mootoo, who was set on fire before the house was burned.

He was only charged yesterday with setting fire to the dwelling house, located at Lot 209 Block 8, Mon Repos, where he and Mootoo, a retired head teacher, resided…..