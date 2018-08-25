Guyana News

Infrastructure should be top priority for oil revenue

– UK High Commissioner

By Staff Writer
British High Commissioner to Guyana, Gregory Quinn addressing reporters at his residence.

Even as British High Commissioner to Guyana, Gregory Quinn acknowledged that conditional cash payouts can be beneficial to Guyanese he has stressed that infrastructure should be priority.

“I still think [the] number one priority has to be infrastructure and then people will see that benefit just as quickly and more sustainably than if they were just given cash,” he told reporters during a press conference at his residence yesterday.

According to Quinn, though cash payouts are an interesting idea and he has seen the arguments of both sides, if he were in the position and knew the oil money was coming “then the first sort of things I’d want to be doing is the infrastructure; that’s the roads, that’s the ports, that’s the schools, that’s the hospitals all of that sort of stuff.”….

